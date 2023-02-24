New Suit - Employment

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and two other labor unions filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against BNSF Railway on Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by Blake & Uhlig, Mooney Green Saindon Murphy & Welch and Sherman Dunn, accuses the defendant of assigning inspection, maintenance and repair work to subcontractors instead of union workers based on an alleged backlog of work and lack of manpower. According to the complaint, any backlogs or shortages were caused by the defendant's own actions, including laying locomotives in storage, closing mechanical shops and furloughing workers without later recalling them. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-05012, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers et al. v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

February 24, 2023, 8:03 PM