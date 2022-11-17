New Suit - Trademark

Dykema Gossett filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of International Automotive Oversight Bureau, a Michigan non-profit corporation. The complaint names American Global Standards Inc. and Stephen Keneally for their ongoing use of the 'International Automotive Task Force' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08385, International Automotive Oversight Bureau, a Michigan Non-Profit Corporation, v. American Global Standards, Inc., a Texas limited liability company et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 17, 2022, 6:09 AM