New Suit - Employment

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers filed a lawsuit against Union Pacific on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Dunn Harrington and in-house counsel, seeks to enforce three arbitration awards requiring Union Pacific to compensate three employees who were terminated and then reinstated. The complaint alleges that although Union Pacific compensated the employees for lost time and benefits, it refuses to reimburse the employees for health insurance coverage purchased during the period of unemployment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04666, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.