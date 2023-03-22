New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Railway Labor Act. The lawsuit, seeking to enforce four arbitration awards, was filed by in-house counsel with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01794, International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Transportation Division v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

