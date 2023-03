News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily touches base with Gary Born, the head of the international arbitration practice at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Born—currently the only lawyer rated as a "star individual" by Chambers in international arbitration—is set to release his debut novel later this month, a thriller titled "The File." He wrote the book over two years, largely on flights to far-flung work destinations.

March 23, 2023

