Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bass, Berry & Sims on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Camber Spine to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, concerning an exclusive representative agreement, was filed by Kline Preston Law Group on behalf of InterMed Resources. The case is 3:22-cv-00850, Intermed Resources TN, LLC v. Camber Spine, LLC.

Health Care

October 19, 2022, 12:55 PM