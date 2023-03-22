Who Got The Work

Nicole Gerritsen McDonough of Archer & Greiner has entered an appearance for Amsolo LLC d/b/a Lokby in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 23 in New Jersey District Court by the Law Office of Jason B. Lattimore on behalf of shower and bath products developer Interlink Products International Inc., accuses the defendant of marketing and selling showerheads online using the plaintiff's logo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martini, is 2:23-cv-01082, Interlink Products International, Inc. v. Amsolo LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 7:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Interlink Products International, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Jason B. Lattimore, Esq.

defendants

Amsolo LLC

Amsolo LLC (D/B/A Lokby)

defendant counsels

Archer & Greiner

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims