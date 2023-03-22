Nicole Gerritsen McDonough of Archer & Greiner has entered an appearance for Amsolo LLC d/b/a Lokby in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 23 in New Jersey District Court by the Law Office of Jason B. Lattimore on behalf of shower and bath products developer Interlink Products International Inc., accuses the defendant of marketing and selling showerheads online using the plaintiff's logo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martini, is 2:23-cv-01082, Interlink Products International, Inc. v. Amsolo LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 22, 2023, 7:40 AM