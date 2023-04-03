New Suit - Contract

Littler Mendelson filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Interior Woodworking Solutions Inc. The complaint brings claims against Senne Development LLC for allegedly failing to make progress payments to the plaintiff in accordance with a subcontracting agreement for carpentry work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10708, Interior Woodworking Solutions, Inc. v. Senne Development, LLC.

