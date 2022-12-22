New Suit - Contract

Ice Miller filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Interior Supply Inc. The suit accuses the Delaney Hardware Co. of failing to timely provide acceptable replacements for sliding door tracks and seeks to have Delaney recover the unsolicited units that it shipped in June 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04456, Interior Supply, Inc., v. The Delaney Hardware Co.

Construction & Engineering

December 22, 2022, 8:44 AM