Tommy Beaudreau has joined Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr after stepping down as the No. 2 official at the Interior Department last month. The former deputy interior secretary joins Wilmer as a partner and co-chair of the firm's energy, environment and natural resources practice based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office.

November 01, 2023, 5:00 AM

