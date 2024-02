News From Law.com

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination of longtime private attorney John Delmonte to serve as an interim state supreme court justice in the westernmost judicial district has easily cleared its first legislative hurdle. Hochul nominated Delmonte, a fellow Democrat, who is a 44-year practicing lawyer from Niagara Falls.

New York

February 13, 2024, 3:24 PM

