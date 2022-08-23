New Suit - Trademark

King & Spalding filed a trade secret and trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of home health care agency Interim Healthcare Inc. The suit pursues claims against Empower Management Group and Empower Services Corporation, a staffing provider for Interim franchisee Falcon Healthcare Inc., and other defendants for misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of a competitor and accessing Interim business materials without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00722, Interim Healthcare, Inc. v. Empower Services Corporation et al.

Health Care

August 23, 2022, 5:45 AM