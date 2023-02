News From Law.com

New York's interim top judge spent an hour underlining various achievements the Unified Court System has made during a challenging past year, including its reduction of case backlogs. Delivering the first in-person State of the Judiciary address in three years, acting Chief Judge Anthony Cannataro also underscored measures taken to address challenges facing the court system going forward.

New York

February 28, 2023, 2:59 PM