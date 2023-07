Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Plauche Maselli Parkerson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against West TN Expediting, Wesco Insurance and Princeton Rogers to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morris & Dewett and the Shahlaei Law Firm on behalf of Julio Interiano. The case is 2:23-cv-02441, Interiano v. Rogers et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Julio Interiano

defendants

Wesco Insurance Company

Princeton Rogers

West TN Expediting, Inc.

defendant counsels

Plauche Maselli Parkerson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute