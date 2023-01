Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robinson & Cole on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arch Specialty Insurance to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a construction project, was filed by Vogrin & Frimet on behalf of Juan Carlos Interiano. The case is 2:23-cv-00238, Interiano et al. v. Arch Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 12:36 PM