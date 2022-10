New Suit - Contract

Moses & Singer filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Interglobo North America Inc. The suit accuses Mickey Group Inc. a/k/a Mickey Forest of failing to pay over $45,000 for the international transportation of it’s cargo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09111, Interglobo North America, Inc. v. Mickey Group Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 25, 2022, 6:28 AM