New Suit - Contract

Cozen O'Connor filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of InteRebar Fabricators LLC. The suit, which pursues claims against Construction Materials Group Inc., seeks an allegedly overdue balance of $478,259 for rebar goods provided. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01662, InteRebar Fabricators, LLC v. Construction Materials Group, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 16, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

InteRebar Fabricators, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Construction Materials Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract