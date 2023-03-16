Cozen O'Connor filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of InteRebar Fabricators LLC. The suit, which targets Consolidated Construction Products Inc. and its president Kenneth Lance, seeks an allegedly overdue balance of $490,827 for rebar goods provided to the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01656, InteRebar Fabricators, LLC v. Consolidated Construction Products, Inc. et al.
Construction & Engineering
March 16, 2023, 4:54 PM