New Suit - Contract

Cozen O'Connor filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of InteRebar Fabricators LLC. The suit, which targets Consolidated Construction Products Inc. and its president Kenneth Lance, seeks an allegedly overdue balance of $490,827 for rebar goods provided to the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01656, InteRebar Fabricators, LLC v. Consolidated Construction Products, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

March 16, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

InteRebar Fabricators, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Consolidated Construction Products, Inc.

Kenneth Lance

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract