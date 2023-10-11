Who Got The Work

Womble Bond Dickinson partners Raymond M. Bennett and Jacob S. Wharton and Adam R. Shartzer of Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for Lenovo Group, the popular laptop manufacturer and parent company of Motorola, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Alston & Bird on behalf of InterDigital Inc. and other plaintiffs, asserts five patents related to video encoding/decoding and the transfer of data between mobile devices without cellular or network infrastructure. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:23-cv-00493, InterDigital, Inc. et al v. Lenovo Group Limited et al.

Technology

October 11, 2023, 8:25 AM

