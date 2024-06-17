Who Got The Work

Robert T. Campbell of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for Arkose Labs Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed May 3 in California Northern District Court by Kronenberger Rosenfeld LLP and War IP Law on behalf of BE2 Sarl and Interdate, accuses Arkose of failing to allow the plaintiffs to cancel a 30-day trial subscription within the contractual time frame and refusing to refund the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 3:24-cv-02671, Interdate S.A. et al v. Arkose Labs, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

June 17, 2024, 11:39 AM

Plaintiffs

BE2 Sarl

Interdate S.A.

Plaintiffs

Kronenberger Rosenfeld, LLP

Steven War, Esq.

defendants

Arkose Labs, Inc.

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract