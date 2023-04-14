Who Got The Work

Attorneys from DLA Piper have entered appearances for Fidelity Brokerage Services, FMR LLC and other defendants in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 28 in Texas Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Intercurrency Software, asserts three patents related to the methods, processes and systems for conducting security transactions in a preferred currency. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00080, Intercurrency Software LLC v. Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC et al.

April 14, 2023, 5:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Intercurrency Software LLC

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea PLLC

defendants

Fmr LLC

Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC

Fidelity Forex, Inc.

National Financial Services LLC

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

Dla Piper Llp (us) Austin

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims