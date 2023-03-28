New Suit - Patent

Charles Schwab, a financial services holding company, and Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Intercurrency Software LLC, asserts three patents related to the methods, processes and systems for conducting security transactions in a preferred currency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00128, Intercurrency Software LLC v. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2023, 5:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Intercurrency Software LLC

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea PLLC

defendants

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims