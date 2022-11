Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Eversheds Sutherland and Kim & Serritella on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Eximware Inc. to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Silver & Arsht on behalf of Intercontinental Coffee Trading, seeks a declaration that certain legal claims raised by Eximware are not subject to arbitration. The case is 3:22-cv-01841, Intercontinental Coffee Trading LLC v. Eximware Inc.

California

November 22, 2022, 8:45 PM