Who Got The Work

Frontier Communications, a telecommunications company serving rural America, has tapped attorney Robert J. McAughan Jr. of McAughan Deaver to fight a pending patent lawsuit concerning improving the efficiency and interactivity of television advertisements. The case was filed July 19 in Texas Eastern District Court by Budo Law on behalf of Interactive Media Networks LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:22-cv-00613, Interactive Media Networks LLC v. Frontier Communications Corp.

September 02, 2022, 9:38 AM