New Suit - Patent

AT&T and AT&T Services Inc. were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Budo Law on behalf of marketing service platform Interactive Media Networks LLC, asserts two patents related to the selection and delivery of advertising information through cable networks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00704, Interactive Media Networks LLC v. AT&T, Inc. et al.