New Suit - Patent

Rumble, a video-sharing website, and Rumble USA Inc. were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case, brought by SRipLaw; and Friedman, Suder & Cooke on behalf of Interactive Content Engines, asserts two patents related to the development behind interactive broadband servers and virtual file systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01949, Interactive Content Engines, LLC v. Rumble USA, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 25, 2022, 7:00 AM