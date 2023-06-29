Interactive Brokers LLC filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Katten Muchin Rosenman, seeks to declare that it does not have an obligation to arbitrate any claims with the defendants due to there being an absence of any agreement between the parties. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05555, Interactive Brokers LLC v. Delaporte et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 29, 2023, 7:02 AM