New Suit - Declaratory Judgment

Interactive Brokers LLC filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Katten Muchin Rosenman, seeks to declare that it does not have an obligation to arbitrate any claims with the defendants due to there being an absence of any agreement between the parties. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05555, Interactive Brokers LLC v. Delaporte et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 29, 2023, 7:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Interactive Brokers LLC

Plaintiffs

Katten Muchin Rosenman

defendants

Brett Leve

Bruce Clay

David Simkins

Dillon Springer

Dramm, Inc.

Helena Yost

Jack Delaporte

Jason Merritt

Jeffrey Rosenthal

Jody Levy

Lisa Rosenthal

Matthew Clay

Michelle Simkins Rubell

Taylor Simkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws