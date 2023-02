New Suit - Patent

Lenovo Group was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court over the company's sale of certain computer processors. The lawsuit was brought by Prince Lobel Tye and Sorey & Hoover on behalf of Intellectual Ventures II LLC, which asserts two patents related to cybersecurity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00068, Intellectual Ventures II LLC v. Lenovo Group Limited.

Technology

February 02, 2023, 8:07 PM