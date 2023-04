New Suit - Patent

Zebra Technologies, a supply-chain technology provider, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Prince Lobel Tye and Sorey & Hoover on behalf of Intellectual Ventures, which asserts patented methods related to radio frequency transmission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00292, Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al v. Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Technology

April 20, 2023, 12:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Intellectual Ventures I LLC

Intellectual Ventures II LLC

Plaintiffs

Sorey & Hoover LLP

defendants

Zebra Technologies Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims