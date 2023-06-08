Volvo, the Swedish luxury vehicle manufacturer, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, which pertains to a family of patents used in Volvo vehicles, was brought by Kasowitz Benson Torres and Cherry Johnson Siegmund James PLLC on behalf of Intellectual Ventures I LLC and Intellectual Ventures II LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00429, Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al v. Volvo Car Corporation et al.
Automotive
June 08, 2023, 11:34 AM