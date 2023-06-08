New Suit - Patent

Volvo, the Swedish luxury vehicle manufacturer, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, which pertains to a family of patents used in Volvo vehicles, was brought by Kasowitz Benson Torres and Cherry Johnson Siegmund James PLLC on behalf of Intellectual Ventures I LLC and Intellectual Ventures II LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00429, Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al v. Volvo Car Corporation et al.

Automotive

June 08, 2023, 11:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Intellectual Ventures I LLC

Intellectual Ventures II LLC

Plaintiffs

Kasowitz Benson Torres

defendants

Volvo Car Corporation

Volvo Car USA LLC

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims