Lenovo Group was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Sorey & Hoover and Prince Lobel Tye on behalf of two subsidiaries of private equity firm Intellectual Ventures. The complaint alleges that Lenovo makes, uses and sells servers and network devices that infringe on the plaintiffs’ patents for secure network communications methods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00307, Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al v. Lenovo Group Limited.

April 26, 2023, 3:37 PM

