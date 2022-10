New Suit - Patent

Hewlett Packard Enterprise was sued for patent infringement Thursday in Delaware District Court by Intellectual Ventures. The court action, backed by Prince Lobel Tye and Farnan LLP, alleges that several models of HPE wireless access points infringe patents directed at improved wireless network performance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01350, Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al v. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Technology

October 13, 2022, 10:47 AM