New Suit - Trademark

Integrated Supply Network sued KToolSale.com for trademark infringement and cybersquatting on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Trenam, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the 'K Tool' mark to deceptively guide internet users to its own website rather than the plaintiff's. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01305, Integrated Supply Network LLC v. KToolSale.com LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 09, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Integrated Supply Network, LLC

Plaintiffs

Trenam

defendants

KToolSale.com, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims