Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Agrifeeds Technologies Inc. to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Integrated Proteins, a supplier of pet food ingredients, accuses the defendant of breaching an agreement to procure 750,000 pounds of dried egg at a specific price. Shook, Hardy & Bacon represents Integrated Proteins. The case is 3:23-cv-05003, Integrated Proteins, LLC v. Agrifeeds Technologies, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 10, 2023, 4:13 PM