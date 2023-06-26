Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Office of Robert H. Alexander Jr. on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Anixter International and Johnson Controls to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Tawwater Law Firm on behalf of Integrated Alarm Systems, accuses the defendants of selling malfunctioning smoke alarms to the plaintiff and seeks damages for the cost of removing the devices from customers' homes. The case is 5:23-cv-00558, Integrated Alarm Systems LLC v. Johnson Controls Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

June 26, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Integrated Alarm Systems LLC

Plaintiffs

The Tawwater Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Anixter Inc

Johnson Controls Inc

defendant counsels

The Law Office Of Robert H. Alexander, Jr., P.C.

Law Office Of Robert H Alexander Jr PC

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product