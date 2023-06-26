Counsel at the Law Office of Robert H. Alexander Jr. on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Anixter International and Johnson Controls to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Tawwater Law Firm on behalf of Integrated Alarm Systems, accuses the defendants of selling malfunctioning smoke alarms to the plaintiff and seeks damages for the cost of removing the devices from customers' homes. The case is 5:23-cv-00558, Integrated Alarm Systems LLC v. Johnson Controls Inc. et al.
Wholesalers
June 26, 2023, 4:28 PM