Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against manufacturer Propper International to Florida Southern District Court. The suit arises from a subcontract between Propper and plaintiff Integra Trading International, maker of 'Eagle Mountain' shoes, to fulfill a purchase order from the U.S. Department of Defense. The complaint accuses Propper of poor production quality, leading to the Defense Department's rejection of the shoes and refusal to exercise a purchase option for additional footwear. The suit was filed by attorney Evan D. Appell. The case is 9:22-cv-81316, Integra Trading International Corp. v. Propper International Inc.

Government

August 25, 2022, 6:34 PM