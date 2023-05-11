Integon Preferred Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Total Home Properties, Cindy Greto and Oscar Dubon on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that Integon provided a good faith defense in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision and that Integon owes no excess liability coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00876, Integon Preferred Insurance Co. v. Greto et al.
Insurance
May 11, 2023, 5:56 PM