New Suit

Integon Preferred Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Total Home Properties, Cindy Greto and Oscar Dubon on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that Integon provided a good faith defense in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision and that Integon owes no excess liability coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00876, Integon Preferred Insurance Co. v. Greto et al.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Integon Preferred Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Cindy Greto

Oscar Dubon

Total Home Properties, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute