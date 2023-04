New Suit - Patent

Battery manufacturer Intecells filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Christian Buske on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Honigman, accuses Buske of violating a patent assignment agreement by failing to disclose certain inventions and IP rights which were instead assigned to Plasmatreat. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-10875, Intecells Inc. v. Buske.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 17, 2023, 6:52 PM

