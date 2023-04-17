New Suit - Patent

Honigman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Intecells Inc., which uses an advanced 3D printing process to manufacture lithium-ion batteries. The complaint brings claims against Christian Buske, co-founder of Intecells. According to the complaint, Buske filed patent applications claiming that he has full and exclusive right to use a process for plasma-treating battery electrodes. The suit alleges that the patent applications violated Buske’s agreement to assign Intecells intellectual property rights for inventions developed in the course of Buske's employment with the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10875, Intecells, Inc. v. Buske.

Technology

April 17, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Intecells, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Honigman

defendants

Christian Buske

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract