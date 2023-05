News From Law.com

Insurtech startup Next Insurance, which rocketed to a $4 billion valuation in 2021, has promoted Rachel Jrade-Rice to general counsel. Jrade-Rice has been interim general counsel since January. It is not clear what became of Jennifer Lawrence, who joined Next in March 2022 as its first general counsel.

May 03, 2023, 2:49 PM

