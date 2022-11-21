Insurers still struggling to execute modernization plans | L...

News From Law.com

Although insurance carriers have taken up the Herculean task of modernizing their operations, most are struggling to fully realize those plans, according to a survey from Earnix, which found that 90% of insurers have not fully developed and executed operation modernization strategies. Modernizing operations was among the top five organizational priorities for 87% of insurance carriers surveyed by Earnix, while 1 in 5 said they plan to update their infrastructure in the coming two years.

Property & Casualty

November 21, 2022, 10:16 AM