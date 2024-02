News From Law.com

After concluding that Meridian Security Insurance Co. had a duty to indemnify an Anne Arundel County couple in an underlying trespass and nuisance lawsuit involving a neighbor, a Maryland federal judge further held that the insurer was responsible for prejudgment interest of $35,000, starting from the date of each attorney invoice.

February 20, 2024, 5:08 PM

