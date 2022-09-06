Insurers Must Cover Drugmaker Valeant for Insider-Trading Cl...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Trenton, New Jersey has ruled that potential insider-trading claims stemming from Valeant Pharmaceuticals' failed takeover of Allergan Inc. are covered under a Directors & Officers, or D&O, policy. Calling his ruling "a straightforward application of unambiguous contract terms," U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp substantially adopted a report by Special Master Douglas Wolfson which recommended granting Valeant's motion on the pleadings. In his ruling, Shipp rejected the arguments of Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co., which said the claims at issue do not meet the policy definition of "securities claims."

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 3:37 PM