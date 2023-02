News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld an exclusion to an uninsured and underinsured motorist policy Wednesday in a unanimous opinion emphasizing the limits of a key precedent on stacked coverage. The decision in Erie Insurance Exchange v. Mione rejected the policyholders' arguments that the high court's 2019 ruling in Gallagher v. Geico Indemnity could be interpreted to broadly invalidate all household exclusions in Pennsylvania.

February 16, 2023, 2:37 PM