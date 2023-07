News From Law.com

Following a rear-end collision, a pair of Atlanta attorneys offered to settle their client's injury complaint for a $100,000 policy limit, but the defendant's insurer declined. Now Allstate Insurance Co. must hand over more than nine times that amount after a Cobb County jury returned a six-figure verdict in the plaintiff's favor.

Georgia

July 25, 2023, 5:00 PM

