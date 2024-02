News From Law.com

A lawsuit filed by Clyde & Co on behalf of Century Indemnity in New Jersey federal court seeks a declaration that the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify the Diocese of Trenton or its schools and parishes against the hundreds of sex abuse claims of minors which have flooded in since the New Jersey Child Victims Act opened a revival window for survivors.

New Jersey

February 08, 2024, 10:31 AM

