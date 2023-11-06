Insurer Seeks $3.5M as Legal Woes Mount for Astroworld Festi...

News From Law.com

The insurance company for a concert equipment vendor filed an at least $3.5 million claim against Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and other defendants allegedly responsible for the Nov. 5, 2021, mass casualty event at Astroworld Festival in Texas. Federal Insurance Co., a Chubb subsidiary, filed suit in Harris County district court as subrogee to Fuse Technical Group LLC, a vendor that installed lighting and video equipment for the festival at NRG Park. In the months following the disaster, hundreds of lawsuits on behalf of thousands of victims, including 10 concertgoers who were crushed to death, emerged against the concert promoters and a few performers.

November 06, 2023, 1:13 PM

