Insurer Must Cover Child Victims Act Litigation Against Arch...

Insurance subsidiaries of Chubb Ltd. must provide coverage to the Archdiocese of New York stemming from the 2,770 or so lawsuits filed against the church and related entities under the Child Victims Act. The Chubb-affiliated insurance companies are represented by John Baughman and Nathaniel Marmon of JFB Legal, Richard Goetz and Gary Svirsky of O'Melveny & Myers, and Daren McNally of Clyde & Co. The Archdiocese of New York and related entities are represented by Jim Murray, Jared Zola, Robyn Michaelson, Amber Morris and Dominique Khani of Blank Rome.

New York

December 18, 2023, 2:05 PM

