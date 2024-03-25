Insurer Hit With Over 340% Surge of Lawsuits in Florida Fede...

News From Law.com

Hartford Financial Services has been battered by a barrage of lawsuits in the Sunshine State this month, with at least 10 federal district court actions filed during the week of March 11—roughly four times the typical weekly average. Among those lawsuits is one filed by Jay Farrow of the Farrow Law Firm in Coral Gables, in which Hartford and 11 additional major insurers face a civil RICO action over claims that the companies have operated as a cartel by offering back-end profits and commissions to independent brokers who steer customers into policies with higher premiums.

Insurance

March 25, 2024, 2:27 PM

nature of claim: /