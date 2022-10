News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit has affirmed a district court's finding that an insurance company had no duty to defend or indemnify a fireworks distributor for the injuries sustained by two volunteers at a July 4 fireworks display. Key to the ruling: the distributor's policy excluded coverage for“claims arising out of injuries or death to shooters, their assistants or any other person aiding in the fireworks display.

Property & Casualty

October 24, 2022, 12:00 AM